NTT DATA Group (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Trading 4.6% Higher

Shares of NTT DATA Group Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report) traded up 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.89 and last traded at $13.78. 28,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 13,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

NTT DATA Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

NTT DATA Group (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NTT DATA Group had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $7.36 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that NTT DATA Group Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

NTT DATA Group Company Profile

NTT DATA Group Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, and application development and management, as well as 5G services. The company also provides consulting, industry solutions, business process services, and IT modernization and managed services.

