NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Reduced by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,515 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 6.6% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $36,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 28.1% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 23.0% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,009 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 25.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $492.79 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $138.84 and a 1 year high of $505.48. The company has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $465.10 and a 200-day moving average of $451.58.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at $52,936,041. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,442 shares of company stock worth $37,710,302 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.08.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

