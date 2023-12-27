Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $650.04

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 650.04 ($8.26) and traded as high as GBX 749.80 ($9.53). Ocado Group shares last traded at GBX 725 ($9.21), with a volume of 567,006 shares trading hands.

OCDO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ocado Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 400 ($5.08) to GBX 600 ($7.62) in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays cut Ocado Group to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 680 ($8.64) to GBX 430 ($5.46) in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 640.20 ($8.13).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 585.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 650.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.96, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of £6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1,228.81 and a beta of 1.71.

In other Ocado Group news, insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 561 ($7.13) per share, for a total transaction of £53,295 ($67,719.19). Insiders acquired a total of 9,576 shares of company stock worth $5,374,688 in the last quarter. 29.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.

