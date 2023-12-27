ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.92

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.92 and traded as high as $6.45. ONE Group Hospitality shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 59,615 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stephens lowered their price target on ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on ONE Group Hospitality from $7.50 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $195.44 million, a P/E ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.13). ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $76.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 41.5% during the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 585,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 171,614 shares in the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ONE Group Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth $32,712,000. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 5.0% in the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 835,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 39,518 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

