Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.25

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.25 and traded as low as $2.70. Optical Cable shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 9,102 shares traded.

Optical Cable Trading Down 2.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $21.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Optical Cable

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Optical Cable by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 346,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Optical Cable by 15.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Optical Cable by 115.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16,840 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Optical Cable during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Optical Cable during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

About Optical Cable

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

