Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Receives $111.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OSK. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Oshkosh by 1,359.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 86.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSK opened at $109.14 on Friday. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $72.09 and a 1 year high of $109.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 20.65%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

