P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.14

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.14 and traded as high as $22.69. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $22.21, with a volume of 36,413 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $489.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $201.50 million during the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 4.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTSI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 91.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 35,696 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 238.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 213.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 104.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 97.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,883,000 after purchasing an additional 254,574 shares during the last quarter. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

