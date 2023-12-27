Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) vs. DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Critical Survey

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) and Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.9% of DBV Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Palisade Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of DBV Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Palisade Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for DBV Technologies and Palisade Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies 1 0 3 0 2.50 Palisade Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

DBV Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 426.93%. Palisade Bio has a consensus target price of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 1,365.66%. Given Palisade Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Palisade Bio is more favorable than DBV Technologies.

This table compares DBV Technologies and Palisade Bio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies $4.84 million 37.81 -$96.27 million ($0.56) -1.69 Palisade Bio $10,000.00 550.43 -$14.26 million N/A N/A

Palisade Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DBV Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

DBV Technologies has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palisade Bio has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DBV Technologies and Palisade Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies N/A -59.11% -45.44% Palisade Bio N/A -93.04% -78.63%

Summary

Palisade Bio beats DBV Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DBV Technologies

(Get Free Report)

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and eosinophilic esophagitis. Its other earlier stage research programs include a vaccine for the respiratory syncytial virus, as well as treatments for Crohn's disease, celiac disease, and type I diabetes. The company has a collaboration with Nestlé Health Science to develop MAG1C, a ready-to-use atopy patch test for the diagnosis of non-IgE mediated CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

About Palisade Bio

(Get Free Report)

Palisade Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on focuses on developing therapeutics that protect the integrity of the intestinal barrier in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor tranexamic acid to reduce the formation of postoperative adhesions, postoperative ileus, and return of bowel function in adults. It has a license agreement with the Regents of the University of California; and co-development and distribution agreement with Newsoara Biopharma Co., Ltd. Palisade Bio, Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California.

