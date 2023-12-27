Parkland (TSE:PKI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.85

Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$38.85 and traded as high as C$43.38. Parkland shares last traded at C$43.09, with a volume of 287,869 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on PKI shares. Desjardins upped their target price on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parkland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$38.85. The firm has a market cap of C$7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.47. Parkland had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of C$8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.57 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parkland Co. will post 3.3690383 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.54%.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total transaction of C$445,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total transaction of C$445,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Pierre Patrick Gerard Magnan sold 81,890 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.20, for a total value of C$3,619,554.38. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,951 shares of company stock valued at $6,992,327. Company insiders own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

