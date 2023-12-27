PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $53.88

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.88 and traded as high as $69.04. PC Connection shares last traded at $68.75, with a volume of 80,536 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

PC Connection Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.88.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $693.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.41 million. Analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

PC Connection Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. PC Connection’s payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

Insider Transactions at PC Connection

In other news, CFO Thomas C. Baker sold 5,000 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $321,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,813.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in PC Connection by 6.2% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in PC Connection by 62.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in PC Connection by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in PC Connection by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in PC Connection in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 41.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

