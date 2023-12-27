Petro Matad (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.05

Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.05. Petro Matad shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 9,100 shares traded.

Petro Matad Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05.

Petro Matad Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 218 square kilometers in Mongolia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Petro Matad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro Matad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.