Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.04.

PAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays cut Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

In related news, EVP Jeremy L. Goebel sold 35,000 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $545,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 279,223 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,294.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 109,124.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,409,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $545,777,000 after buying an additional 46,367,119 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 24,267,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,771,000 after purchasing an additional 13,787,485 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 67,031,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,026,923,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406,683 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,389,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $157,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915,370 shares during the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PAA opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $16.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.96.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.85%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

