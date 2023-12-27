Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.48 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,676 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.7% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adero Partners LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,396,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp raised its position in Microsoft by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in Microsoft by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 107,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,438,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $374.66 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $219.35 and a 12 month high of $384.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.69.

View Our Latest Report on MSFT

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.