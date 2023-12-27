Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $37.13 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,599 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,261 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.8% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $37,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,676 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,476,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 46.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83,896 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,570,000 after buying an additional 26,520 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 56,426 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,818,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.2% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 272,431 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $86,020,000 after buying an additional 23,019 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $374.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $362.71 and its 200 day moving average is $342.20. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $219.35 and a 12 month high of $384.30.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.69.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

