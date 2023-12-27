Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.33

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$36.33 and traded as high as C$37.75. Power Co. of Canada shares last traded at C$37.59, with a volume of 2,756,614 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on POW. Desjardins raised shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Co. of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.78.

The stock has a market cap of C$22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$36.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.33. The company has a quick ratio of 107.64, a current ratio of 45.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.52. The firm had revenue of C$4.66 billion for the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 7.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.3913551 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Power Co. of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

