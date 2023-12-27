ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.44

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.44 and traded as low as $4.56. ProPhase Labs shares last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 29,277 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on PRPH shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on ProPhase Labs from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered ProPhase Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PRPH

ProPhase Labs Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $85.35 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of -0.26.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 16.70% and a negative return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 million. Research analysts forecast that ProPhase Labs, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProPhase Labs

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 58,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in ProPhase Labs by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 42,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,922 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ProPhase Labs by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in ProPhase Labs by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in ProPhase Labs by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period. 34.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It provides a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.