PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,237 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Price Performance

NYSE:PHM opened at $103.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.32. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.45. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.59 and a 12 month high of $105.13.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on PulteGroup from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.94.

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

