Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.49

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.49 and traded as high as $3.63. Putnam Premier Income Trust shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 148,693 shares changing hands.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Premier Income Trust
About Putnam Premier Income Trust
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Putnam Premier Income Trust
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.