Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.49

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.49 and traded as high as $3.63. Putnam Premier Income Trust shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 148,693 shares changing hands.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Premier Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Premier Income Trust

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 217.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $41,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.