RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $64.09

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $64.09 and traded as high as $67.80. RCI Hospitality shares last traded at $67.27, with a volume of 51,458 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RICK shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered RCI Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.09. The stock has a market cap of $629.65 million, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is 7.67%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RICK. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 389.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 135.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,643,000 after buying an additional 52,799 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 184.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 43,273 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 716.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 41,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 53.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 115,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,128,000 after buying an additional 40,195 shares in the last quarter. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

