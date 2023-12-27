Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 489 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.53.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $141.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.69. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $142.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total transaction of $31,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,039.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,608 shares of company stock worth $15,565,243 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

