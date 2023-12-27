Redrow (LON:RDW) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $498.86

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 498.86 ($6.34) and traded as high as GBX 616.50 ($7.83). Redrow shares last traded at GBX 616.50 ($7.83), with a volume of 182,383 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 843 ($10.71) price objective on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 613.25 ($7.79).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of £2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 677.47, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 534.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 498.86.

In other news, insider Barbara Richmond sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 531 ($6.75), for a total value of £10,089 ($12,819.57). In other Redrow news, insider Richard Akers purchased 10,000 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.35) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($63,532.40). Also, insider Barbara Richmond sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 531 ($6.75), for a total transaction of £10,089 ($12,819.57). Insiders own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

