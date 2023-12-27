Retirement Solution Inc. Buys Shares of 465 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Retirement Solution Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 465 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,442 shares of company stock worth $37,710,302. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $492.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $138.84 and a twelve month high of $505.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $465.10 and its 200-day moving average is $451.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.01, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

