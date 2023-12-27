Reviewing voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) and Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) and voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Arista Networks and voxeljet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arista Networks 0 2 16 0 2.89 voxeljet 0 0 2 0 3.00

Arista Networks presently has a consensus price target of $219.59, suggesting a potential downside of 7.55%. voxeljet has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 104.92%. Given voxeljet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe voxeljet is more favorable than Arista Networks.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arista Networks $4.38 billion 16.87 $1.35 billion $6.00 39.59 voxeljet $29.33 million 0.38 -$11.87 million ($0.54) -2.26

This table compares Arista Networks and voxeljet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Arista Networks has higher revenue and earnings than voxeljet. voxeljet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arista Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Arista Networks has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, voxeljet has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.1% of Arista Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of voxeljet shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of Arista Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of voxeljet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Arista Networks and voxeljet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arista Networks 33.97% 31.16% 22.28% voxeljet -34.70% -51.95% -19.36%

Summary

Arista Networks beats voxeljet on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc. develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms. It also provides post contract customer support services, such as technical support, hardware repair and parts replacement beyond standard warranty, bug fix, patch, and upgrade services. The company serves a range of industries comprising internet companies, service providers, financial services organizations, government agencies, media and entertainment companies, telecommunication service providers, and others. It markets and sells its products through distributors, system integrators, value-added resellers, and original equipment manufacturer partners, as well as through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Arastra, Inc. and changed its name to Arista Networks, Inc. in October 2008. Arista Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About voxeljet

(Get Free Report)

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers. This segment also offers consumables, including particulate materials, proprietary chemical binding agents, and spare parts, as well as maintenance contracts. The Services segment prints on-demand parts for its customers, as well as creates parts, molds, cores, and models based on designs produced using 3D computer-aided design software; and provides casting services. It serves automotive, aerospace, art and architecture, engineering, and consumer product end markets; foundries and suppliers; and universities and research institutes. The company was formerly known as Voxeljet Technology GmbH and changed its name to voxeljet AG in January 2004. voxeljet AG was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Friedberg, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.