Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $34.36

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$34.36 and traded as high as C$34.64. Richards Packaging Income Fund shares last traded at C$34.64, with a volume of 1,876 shares changing hands.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of C$379.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.41, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$33.56.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.83%.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Company Profile

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

