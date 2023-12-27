Rightmove (LON:RMV) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $540.92

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 540.92 ($6.87) and traded as high as GBX 571.60 ($7.26). Rightmove shares last traded at GBX 571.60 ($7.26), with a volume of 786,596 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RMV shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 605 ($7.69) target price on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, November 20th. Numis Securities upgraded Rightmove to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 660 ($8.39) to GBX 675 ($8.58) in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 599.13 ($7.61).

Get Rightmove alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Rightmove

Rightmove Trading Up 1.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 521.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 540.92. The stock has a market cap of £4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2,381.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, insider Alison Dolan sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($7.10), for a total transaction of £11,247.08 ($14,291.08). Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Rightmove Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.