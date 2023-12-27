Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 251.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in ExlService were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ExlService in the 1st quarter worth $415,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ExlService in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in ExlService by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $31.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.71. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. ExlService had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $410.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EXLS shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ExlService in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on ExlService from $32.40 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.43.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

