Ritholtz Wealth Management Cuts Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,889 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,957,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,771,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 559.7% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,021,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,680,000 after buying an additional 1,715,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,996,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,940,238,000 after buying an additional 1,320,299 shares during the period. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 66.7% in the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,151,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

BNS stock opened at $48.16 on Wednesday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $55.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $58.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.31.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.7773 per share. This represents a $3.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

