Ritholtz Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Dec 27th, 2023

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYYFree Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $73.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.13 and its 200 day moving average is $70.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. Sysco’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

