Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $243,000 Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,953,000 after acquiring an additional 150,598 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,146,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,531,000 after acquiring an additional 258,621 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,149,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,869,000 after acquiring an additional 813,139 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,603,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,188,000 after purchasing an additional 87,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,902,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,318,000 after buying an additional 2,063,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PFG. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.91.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $79.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.75 and a 200-day moving average of $75.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $93.87. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.26.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

