Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $282,000 Holdings in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.16% of Graham worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Graham by 44.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 483,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 149,475 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Graham by 49.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 286,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 94,744 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Graham by 60.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 236,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 89,037 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Graham during the second quarter worth $909,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Graham during the first quarter worth $895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on GHM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Graham from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graham in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Graham Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE GHM opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Graham Co. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87. The company has a market cap of $205.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.07 and a beta of 0.53.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.96 million. Graham had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 2.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graham Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

