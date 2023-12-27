Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $226,000 in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PII. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 71.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 526.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PII shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Polaris in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.55.

Polaris Stock Performance

NYSE PII opened at $95.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.61. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 6.57%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 25.42%.

Polaris Profile

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.