Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $238,000 in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,753,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,931,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,466,000 after purchasing an additional 143,109 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 37,236 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 368.9% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 28,643 shares during the period. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ATGE opened at $59.91 on Wednesday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $62.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $368.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.42 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATGE. StockNews.com cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 20,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $1,113,017.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,869,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,155 shares of company stock worth $3,002,637. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

