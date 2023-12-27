Ritholtz Wealth Management Lowers Position in inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Free Report) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,267 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.17% of inTEST worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in inTEST by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in inTEST by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in inTEST during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in inTEST by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in inTEST by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 78,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTT stock opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.45. inTEST Co. has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.49.

inTEST ( NYSE:INTT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. inTEST had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $32.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 million. Analysts anticipate that inTEST Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTT shares. TheStreet lowered inTEST from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

