Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 198 Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.08% of Biglari worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BH. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Biglari during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Biglari during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Biglari by 11,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Biglari by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Biglari by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Biglari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Biglari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE BH opened at $168.50 on Wednesday. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $218.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.18 million, a PE ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.13.

Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported ($195.55) EPS for the quarter. Biglari had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $90.94 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Sardar Biglari acquired 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $240.41 per share, for a total transaction of $343,545.89. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,264,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,091,483.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,511 shares of company stock worth $1,488,201. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

