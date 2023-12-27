Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 312 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 47.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 73.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 120.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 55.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the first quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $70.10 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 8.87%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

