Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 3,391 Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.05% of CECO Environmental worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CECO. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,971,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,331,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,675,000. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,647,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,284,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Stock Performance

NASDAQ CECO opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $724.46 million, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average of $15.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $149.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 10.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CECO. TheStreet raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CECO Environmental news, CEO Todd R. Gleason sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $306,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,904,611.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions and water and wastewater treatment solutions, as well as consultation services.

