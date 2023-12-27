Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 396 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VICI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,921,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,671 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in VICI Properties by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,001,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,287,000 after purchasing an additional 428,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in VICI Properties by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,912,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in VICI Properties by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,519,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,473 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VICI Properties stock opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.33. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 69.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.08.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

