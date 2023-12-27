Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Holdings Increased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Roku by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Roku by 693.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other news, insider Gidon Katz sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $157,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Gidon Katz sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $157,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $3,499,767.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,893 shares of company stock worth $10,078,479. 13.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.74.

Roku Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Roku stock opened at $94.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.94. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 2.02.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.42). Roku had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $912.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

