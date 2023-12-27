Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys 848 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 64.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in KE were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of KE by 13.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 417,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of KE by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of KE by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,609,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,383,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,602,000. 36.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BEKE. HSBC upped their price target on shares of KE from $23.30 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of KE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

KE Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE BEKE opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of -0.75. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $21.08.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.02. KE had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

