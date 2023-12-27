Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Cuts Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 52.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,895,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Edison International by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,575,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $675,938,000 after buying an additional 2,763,270 shares in the last quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. grew its holdings in Edison International by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 4,944,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,063,000 after buying an additional 2,699,449 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Edison International by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after buying an additional 1,541,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,362,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,379 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.42.

Edison International Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:EIX opened at $71.64 on Wednesday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $74.92. The company has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.20%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

