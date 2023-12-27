Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $24.57 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,501 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,981 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $193.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.29. The company has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.54.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

