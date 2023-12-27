Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Increases Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 316.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.19.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AVB opened at $188.22 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.07 and a twelve month high of $198.65. The company has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.48.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.46%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

