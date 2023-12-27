Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 43.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,797,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $594,595,000 after buying an additional 756,555 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,201,000 after buying an additional 2,789,376 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,326,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,659,000 after buying an additional 15,306 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,093,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,912,000 after buying an additional 390,970 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,759,000 after acquiring an additional 835,044 shares in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Copper Trading Down 0.3 %

SCCO opened at $87.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.34. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $88.26.

Southern Copper Announces Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 27.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.94.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

