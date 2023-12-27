Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Invests $30,000 in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,252,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,171,000 after buying an additional 49,378 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,373,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,457,000 after buying an additional 229,714 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 14.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,536,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,798,000 after buying an additional 699,567 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 5.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,025,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,898,000 after buying an additional 100,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 11.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,428,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,662,000 after buying an additional 143,899 shares in the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance

TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.49 million, a PE ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.78.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.55 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS International (Cda) Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

