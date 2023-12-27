Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 517 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 32.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 39.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the second quarter worth about $65,000. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $327,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,010,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $327,769.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,368,482 shares in the company, valued at $75,010,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $157,777.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,492,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,440,063.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,558,058 shares of company stock valued at $11,644,139 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BN opened at $40.48 on Wednesday. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.69. The company has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,348.88 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -933.02%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $37.74 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $45.00 to $46.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.63.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

