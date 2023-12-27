Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Takes Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ET. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,732,348,000 after buying an additional 145,810,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $906,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220,435 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 33,145,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $420,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,574 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,241,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $352,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,054 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,600,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $252,902,000 after purchasing an additional 184,203 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas P. Mason purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE:ET opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.35. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $14.15. The company has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 117.92%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

