Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC) Trading Down 1.3%

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.66. 64,728 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 519,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Sacks Parente Golf Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74.

Get Sacks Parente Golf alerts:

Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. Sacks Parente Golf had a negative return on equity of 9,387.23% and a negative net margin of 1,248.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sacks Parente Golf

About Sacks Parente Golf

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sacks Parente Golf stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SPGC Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.20% of Sacks Parente Golf as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc develops, designs, manufactures, and sells golf products. The company's offers putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products. It sells its products through resellers, e-commerce channels, and distributors in the Americas, Asia, Latin America, and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sacks Parente Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sacks Parente Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.