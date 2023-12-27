Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC) Trading Down 1.3%

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.66. 64,728 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 519,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74.
Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. Sacks Parente Golf had a negative return on equity of 9,387.23% and a negative net margin of 1,248.68%.
Sacks Parente Golf, Inc develops, designs, manufactures, and sells golf products. The company's offers putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products. It sells its products through resellers, e-commerce channels, and distributors in the Americas, Asia, Latin America, and Europe.
