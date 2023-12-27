Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBXV) Trading Down 8.1%

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBXV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 191,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 942,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Safe & Green stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBXV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 307,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. designs and modifies code-engineered cargo shipping containers and purpose-built modules for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and convert heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into SGBlocks, which are green building blocks for construction.

