Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $42.32

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.32 and traded as high as $44.34. Safran shares last traded at $44.16, with a volume of 108,172 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAFRY. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Safran in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Safran from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.31.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul services, as well as sells spare parts.

