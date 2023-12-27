Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT) Trading Up 6.5%

Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $5.88. 44,158 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 134,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

Sagimet Biosciences Trading Up 6.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.13.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Sagimet Biosciences Inc. will post -20.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Sagimet Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Sagimet Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sagimet Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sagimet Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $158,000.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional lipid metabolism pathways. Its lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a FASN inhibitor for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and acne.

